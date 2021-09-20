Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on September 11. Now, the couple has now revealed the name of their firstborn. Shaheer and his wife Ruchikaa have named their baby girl Ananya. Taking to Instagram, Shaheer made the first official announcement and revealed the name of the little munchkin. Reports also claim that the family was excited as the baby came on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande: One Day, They'll Understand What Sushant Singh Rajput Meant to me | Exclusive

Shaheer shared a throwback picture where Ruchika is seen flaunting her baby bump in a pink maternity gown while Shaheer looked dapper in a grey t-shirt and white trousers. Shaheer wrote alongside the photo, "Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya (sic)."

Check Out The Post Here:

Earlier, Shaheer hosted a baby shower for wife Ruchika and decorated the place with neon lights and pastel-coloured balloons. The couple had a low-key ceremony with only friends and family members in attendance.

Shaheer and Ruchika had a court marriage in November 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer is being featured on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 alongside Erica Fernandes and a Zee5 web series Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Ankita Lokhande.