Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh breaks a gazillion hearts as he is married to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. One of the most eligible and good-looking bachelors of the TV industry has exchanged wedding vows with his lady love. A few days ago, Shaheer announced his engagement to Ruchikaa, and now the news of their marriage has come as the biggest surprise. Shaheer and Ruchika settled for a court marriage due to the pandemic and plan to have a traditional wedding in June 2021.

After the court marriage, the couple flew to Shaheer's hometown in Jammu, where they had a small ceremony, which was followed by another informal ceremony at Ruchikaa's residence in Mumbai. The fan pages of Shaheer have shared a couple of pictures of them posing together for the camera.

Have a look at their pics as newly married here:

Shaheer posted a picture of Ruchikaa recently, where she was seen having a hearty laugh with him holding her hand flaunting a ring.

In an interview with BT after the wedding, Shaheer said, “Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

Ruchikaa added, “It is Shaheer’s simplicity and humility that drew me towards him. It’s rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people. We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other.”

Shaheer and Ruchikaa met on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya.