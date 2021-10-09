Maldives: Television personalities Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are giving perfect holiday vibes in their latest video. Taking to Instagram, Shakti shared a video grooving to Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s hit song ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’ from the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. In the video, Shakti and Mukti can be seen grooving to the song in a similar out of Karisma in the film.Also Read - Heavily Pregnant Neeti Mohan’s Incredible Workout Video Goes Viral- Don’t Try Without Supervision

While Shakti can be seen wearing a blue co-ord set, Mukti looked hot in a backless cut-out dress. The sister duo are vacationing in the Maldives and recreated the song on a yacht. Also Read - Shakti Mohan And Sisters Along With Aparshakti Khurrana Give Hilarious Twist To Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sada Kutta Kutta'

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti)



The Mohan sisters – Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, Kriti Mohan, Neeti Mohan often share glimpses of their glamorous looks and dance videos. Also Read - Mukti Mohan-Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh’s Dance at Punit Pathak-Nidhi's Reception Goes Viral

Watch Here:

Shakti and Mukti Mohan have been in the headlines after their video from Punit Pathak’s wedding with Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding went viral. They were seen grooving to many latest Bollywood tracks. Shakti’s career kicked off after she emerged as the winner of movies. In 2009-2010, she came out the winner in season 2 of Zee TV’s dance reality show Dance India Dance. She then went on to choreograph the song Nainowale Ne in the 2018 movie Padmaavat. In 2010, Shakti appeared in the song All for One from the Hindi Version of movie High School Musical 2, she followed it by an appearance in title song Tees Maar Khan from the movie of the same name, which starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Shakti has also featured in music videos, namely, Kanha Re (2018), Akh Lad Jaave Nritya Jam (2018), and Aakhri Baar (2019).