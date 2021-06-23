Mumbai: Inspired by Sonu Sood, actor Shalin Bhanot tried to help the sex workers of the Kamathipura area in Mumbai by dropping by and help around 100 families. The TV actor took to social media to share his experience and mentioned that it felt all surreal and immensely motivational to lend a helping hand to women who ‘solicit themselves for as low as Rs 50’. Also Read - How Yoga Helped Kangana Ranaut's Mom Avoid Heart Surgery And Rangoli to Fight Acid Attack Trauma

In the caption of his post on Instagram, Shalin wrote about doing his research before visiting the red-light area and helping those who have been neglected by others. The actor added that while the rest of the city is getting help from others during the COVID times, the sex workers are still waiting for some relief.

A part of Shalin's caption on the post read, "I did my research & learnt how our red light area wasn't fortunate enough to get anyone's attention. I got through one social worker from the area. When he mentioned women solicit themselves for as low as Rs. 50. I was numb. I wanted to get people together, raise funds for them but they always say, lead by example. So I did whatever little I could. Learnt about their immediate needs & tried to help about a 100 families. When I was just about to take leave, some women ran up to me, their eyes moist, they tied their dupatta for a mask, they joined hands & I haven't felt this hopeless in the longest time (sic)."

Shalin thanked actor Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of the COVID relief work since the last year, for inspiring many across the country to think beyond their ownselves in the pandemic times. He wrote, "During the second lockdown, I felt restless & wanted to put my able self to greater good. There is no dearth of generosity & humanity in this era we all call Kalyug. There are civilians moving moutains & helping the needy. Also emerged a massiah in @sonu_sood bhaiya who inspired us to walk the less traveled path (sic)."

Shalin has worked in popular TV shows namely Naagin 4, Saat Phere, Suryaputra Karn, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. The actor was married to Bigg Boss contestant Dalljiet Kaur, however, they got divorced in 2015 after she accused him of domestic violence. They have a son named Jaydon.