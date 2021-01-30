Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant’s latest entertainment stint did not go well with the netizens. In the recent episode, she was seen pulling a string of Abhinav Shukla’s shorts leaving him and his wife Rubina Dilaik irritated and called it a ‘cheap entertainment’. Rubina also called Rakhi a ‘cheap woman’ and did not appreciate her gestures towards Abhinav. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Supports Rakhi Sawant's Action, Abhinav Shukla Gets Irked

Fans called out Rakhi Sawant for her ‘cheap behaviour’ towards Abhinav Shukla and demanded He Too. They trended the hashtag #HeToo and feels there should be the one for mein being touch inappropriately.

One user tweeted, “Yes #HeToo after this cheap entertainment.”

“Shame on Colors TV Shame on Biggboss Shame on Rakhi Sawant Big Shame for promoting Cheap Entertainment #HeToo NATION STANDS WITH RUBINAV #RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla”, wrote another.

Another user commented, “Stop justifying toxicity ,bullying and harassment in the name of entertainment!!@ColorsTV @BiggBoss Stay strong @ashukla09 #hetoo #AbhinavSukla.”

Makers need to stop gloryfying such heinous acts of Rakhi…. We are neither finding them entertaining nor funny. Abhinav and Rubina are not overreacting, stop this mental torture…..#HeToo — That Indian Guy (@BhaiyaRomantic) January 29, 2021

I hate to seeing rakhi face. So now and onward i stop watching @BiggBoss untill rakhi kicked out from the house. — eun (@OhaniMall) January 29, 2021

#AbhinavShukla respected Rakhi and still talking with her with respect. He even supported her entrainment but there is a limit. Things turned cheap that why he asked to stop.

NATION STANDS WITH ABHINAV #HeToo — Rubinav (@Rubinav11) January 30, 2021

After such cheap antict men will surely fear to be friends with women and bond with them. Men do get harassed. Unfortunately @ColorsTV @KishwerM#HeToo — happy_free_soul (@happyfreesoul2) January 30, 2021

Shame on such mentality! If he was boring ppl will vote him out… As a girl, suppose ur good friend whom you share great bonding starts harassing u… Will you accept in name of footage? Please don’t justify this 🙏 🙏🙏 #AbhinavShukla #HeToo https://t.co/HuCj1hDwUq — happy_free_soul (@happyfreesoul2) January 30, 2021

My heart broke today seeing him like that 💔and the sad part is that they are encouraging such cheap things !

Stay strong 🥺❤️ @ashukla09

STOP HARASSING HIM#HeToo#AbhinavShukla#AbhiArmy pic.twitter.com/MgxRGbMNbN — Abhinav Shukla Fanpage (@FanpageAbhinav) January 29, 2021



Meanwhile, during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen supporting Rakhi Sawant and says that Abhinav Shukla is getting the benefit of Rakhi’s tactics. Angry Abhinav Shukla folds his hand and says that if this is entertainment, he will leave the house. Rubina then hugs hubby Abhinav.

