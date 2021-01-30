Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant’s latest entertainment stint did not go well with the netizens. In the recent episode, she was seen pulling a string of Abhinav Shukla’s shorts leaving him and his wife Rubina Dilaik irritated and called it a ‘cheap entertainment’. Rubina also called Rakhi a ‘cheap woman’ and did not appreciate her gestures towards Abhinav. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Supports Rakhi Sawant's Action, Abhinav Shukla Gets Irked
Fans called out Rakhi Sawant for her ‘cheap behaviour’ towards Abhinav Shukla and demanded He Too. They trended the hashtag #HeToo and feels there should be the one for mein being touch inappropriately.
One user tweeted, “Yes #HeToo after this cheap entertainment.”
“Shame on Colors TV Shame on Biggboss Shame on Rakhi Sawant Big Shame for promoting Cheap Entertainment #HeToo NATION STANDS WITH RUBINAV #RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla”, wrote another.
Another user commented, “Stop justifying toxicity ,bullying and harassment in the name of entertainment!!@ColorsTV @BiggBoss Stay strong @ashukla09 #hetoo #AbhinavSukla.”
Check Out The Tweets Here:
Meanwhile, during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen supporting Rakhi Sawant and says that Abhinav Shukla is getting the benefit of Rakhi’s tactics. Angry Abhinav Shukla folds his hand and says that if this is entertainment, he will leave the house. Rubina then hugs hubby Abhinav.
