Shamita Shetty on marrying Raqesh Bapat: Shamita Shetty's fans are all excited to know about her marriage plans with Raqesh Bapat. Both of them have expressed a strong liking for each other and are currently their relationship some time to grow more beautiful. In her latest interview after coming out of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita mentioned that she had never thought of finding someone and sharing her life with. After meeting Raqesh however, she is sure that she can have her own love story.

Speaking to ETimes, Shamita said she is currently in a very happy space where she's exploring her relationship with Raqesh. The actor, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Wednesday, added that she hasn't really got a chance to be with Raqesh outside a reality show and therefore, now that both Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 are over, both of them have finally got sometime to know each other better.

Shamita was quoted as saying, "I've been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I've one right now. Let's see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There's a lot that I want to do."

Talking about being with Raqesh and her marriage plans, the actor added, “When I came out of the house, he waited for me and we would like to get to know each other well. I met him on a game show and that world is totally different. I want to know him in the outer world and hopefully, there’s a positive future for both of us together.”

Shamita also spoke about how she had asked people inside the BB house about Raqesh and if he had moved on in life. She said she used to feel so distant at that time that she would think what if Raqesh moves on since he’s outside the house and they haven’t really had the time to make promises in a relationship like how other couples do.

Now that she’s back to her normal life after Bigg Boss, Shamita is aiming to live her best life with Raqesh and other new friends that she has made inside the house. The #ShaRa fans definitely wish them the best and so do we!