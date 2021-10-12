Bigg Boss 15 latest news: Singer Neha Bhasin, who developed a close bond with Shamita Shetty during their stay inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, has now spoken on people age-shaming her friend on the show. Last week, after an incident upset actor Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15, he went on to criticise Shamita and passed a remark calling her ‘aunty’. While Shamita’s fans blasted Karan on social media, Neha also spoke out. In her latest interview, the singer mentioned that everyone is equal in Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Fake' Relationship Between Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgal, Say Fans | India.com Twitter Poll

Speaking to ETimes, Neha said, "Firstly, we are told that we are all equal in the show. So, it shouldn't matter whether a person is 20 or 40. But people's ages are regularly brought up. If one wants to focus on age, then this platform is not for those people." She added that Shamita has been called by many names and many remarks have been passed on her age which is both unreasonable and ridiculous. "I saw Shamita getting age shamed on BB OTT, too. People would call her chaachi and that she had reached a mother's age. In BB 15, she was called aunty by Karan Kundrra. There are others who say such things as well," she said.

Neha also appeared on the show in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. She was joined by Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Patel during the interactive session. Both Neha and Nikki were also slammed for supporting Pratik Sehajpal blindly during their arguments with Arjun and Karan.

Meanwhile, six contestants have been nominated for elimination this week. The list includes Afsana Khan, Donal Bisht, Akasa, Ieshan Sehgal, Vishal Kotian, and Vidhi Pandya.