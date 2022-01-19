Bigg Boss 15 latest update: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT, fell in love and decided to give their relationship a chance to grow. Now that Shamita is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and Raqesh is outside, things went a little iffy between the two and Shamita was seen mulling over her relationship in conversation with other contestants in the house. Until now! An argument with Tejasswi Prakash made her say loud and clear that she loves him a lot and he’s waiting for her outside the house.Also Read - Umar Riaz Clearly Says His Bigg Boss 15 Eviction Was a Lie: 'Was told There Were no Votes But we Know it Was a Lie'

As seen in the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Shamita doesn’t take Raqesh’s name but screams at the top of her voice that she’s very secure in her relationship and she loves the man who’s currently waiting for her to come out of the house. “Listen I am very secure in my relationship and jise main bahot pyar karti hun, vo bahar hai aur mera intezaar kar raha hai…” she says, asking Karan to make Tejasswi feel a little secure about their relationship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Reveals She'll Tie The Knot In 2022, Adds 'Bas Aadmi Kaun Hai, Pata Nahi'

Watch Shamita Shetty confessing her feelings for Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss 15 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Parents Ready to Welcome Tejasswi Prakash as Bahu? Call Her 'Heart of Family' | Watch

The whole argument begins when Tejasswi tells Shamita that not everything is about her in the show and she should stop painting her as the person who’s insecure in her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The argument was the result of what happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar when Rakhi Sawant told Salman Khan that Karan looks better with Shamita and Tejasswi objected to it saying that she’s the one in a relationship with Karan and others are not supposed to make a joke out of it.

Meanwhile, the fight for the next ticket to finale is on. Watch this space for all the latest Bigg Boss 15 updates!