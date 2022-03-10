Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat breakup: Several reports were floating on the internet claiming that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have headed for a breakup. However, in an official statement now, the duo clarified that all is well between the two. Both Raqesh and Shamita took to their Instagram stories to write that their fans should not believe any rumour regarding their relationship.Also Read - Numerology Prediction: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's Love Life to be More Prosperous, Wedding at The End of 2022

“We request you to not believe any sort of rumours about our relationship. There is no truth to this. Love and light to everyone (sic),” wrote the couple on social media. The two have been in a happy relationship after coming out of Bigg Boss 15. In fact, Raqesh also accompanied Shamita’s entire family to Alibaug where they celebrated her birthday recently. Also Read - Inside Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha's Birthday: Pink Themed Celebration Attended By Shamita Shetty and Her BF Raqesh Bapat

The rumours of their breakup took the internet by storm on Thursday morning when their fans expressed concern. As per a report published in Pinkvilla, “Things didn’t work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate.” Now that the duo has clarified that there’s no truth to such reports, the #ShaRa fans are excited and happy for them. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - Riddhi Dogra Reacts To Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat’s Valentine's Day Post For Girlfriend Shamita Shetty | Watch ShaRa's Romantic Video

I love how fast #ShaRa dismissed the rumour. It shows how much their relationship means to them. Even though they’re private, it’s important to them that the world knows their hearts are now one. They’re going to be happy together forever.❤️🧿🙏🏽 — BBopinions (@bbopinions12) March 10, 2022

A lot of people praying against us , but the more they throw dirt ,the higher we rise. 💘💘💘✨✨ ShaRa Trending 🔥🔥#ShaRa #ShaRaFam #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat pic.twitter.com/NRjEJg5cjO — Me Drona 🦋 (@med_drona) March 10, 2022

Stop Spreading Lies and Rumours !! #ShaRa is an emotion .. Love and Light to everyone !!! #RaqeshBapat #ShamitaShettty pic.twitter.com/cvhNj6jIt2 — Amol Ravetkar (@aravetkar) March 10, 2022

Shamita and Raqesh met during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT and started each other. The couple met outside the house for a few days before Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. Raqesh also joined the actor as a wild card contestant but he stepped out owing to health issues. Later, as the show ended, Shamita and Raqesh declared love for each other and have been together since.