Mumbai: Ahead of Shamita Shetty's entry in the Bigg Boss 15 jungle-themed house, actor Raqesh Bapat shared a sweet note for her. Taking to Instagram, he shared a loved-up video featuring him and Shamita as they take a walk in the garden. The much-in-love couple groove and showcases their love on the beats of the soulful song 'Ranjha' from the film Shershaah. Shamita and Raqesh got close to each other during Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and even confessed their feelings for each other.

In the video, while Shamita looked gorgeous in all pink ethnic wear, Raqesh complimented her in white kurta-pyjama. He wrote an adorable note which read, "It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out! (sic)"

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)



Tonight, Shamita is all set to join other housemates along with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Meanwhile, the other Bigg Boss housemates are Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shakti actor and Splitsvilla fame Simba Nagpal, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff, singer Afsana Khan, singer Akasa Singh, Splitsvilla 12 fame Meisha Iyer, Tv actor, and host Jay Bhanushali, Balika Vadhu actor Vidhi Pandya, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Vishal Kotian.