Mumbai: Social media can definitely be a mentally challenging place for everyone be it adults or teenagers. Actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari is no different. On Saturday, Shantanu took to his official Instagram account and shared honest thoughts about how the medium can be a pull-down at some point or the other.Also Read - Nach Baliye 9: Nia Sharma Slams Makers of Dance Reality Show Post Shantanu Maheshwari's Eviction, Netizens Show Support

Talking about the pressures of social media, Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Even putting up an insta post requires so much energy, these are no more about sharing your life, it’s all about your numbers.” Shantanu further talked about how social media can be a mentally exhausting place to be in, for common folk and artists like him. Also Read - Nach Baliye 9: Quran Reading Organised on The Sets to Ward Off Bad Omen Following Injuries And Jaundice

“There is a void within me which I am trying to understand in order to channelise that emptiness into things that I want to do in life. I observed we live in so much pressure, that sometimes it’s just hard to deal with it. Like even putting up an insta post requires so much energy. Coz these are no more about sharing your life,it’s all about your numbers, engagement…a domino effect that spirals to proving how popular you are..But this is not why I started..as an artist, I want to celebrate art..Art is free-flowing which can’t be explained or contained in numbers. Live life to the fullest..” he wrote. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Karishma Tanna, Nakuul Mehta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, to Perform at a Special Ganesh Chaturthi Program

Check out Shantanu Maheshwari’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

Shantanu has worked in several television shows including Dil Dosti and Dance, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye.