Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan‘s father passed away on Tuesday after which many TV stars posted condolence messages on social media. However, Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan who is a good friend of Hina was trolled by the netizens for not posting any condolence message on social media for Hina’s father. On Thursday morning, Gauahar Khan came live on her Instagram after morning prayer and while she was chit chatting with her fans, one of her followers asked about not posting condolence for Hina Khan’s father. This irked Gauahar Khan and she gave a befitting reply to the troll. “Nobody is answerable to you. I am not a fake person on social media. My connection with Hina Khan is from my heart and I don’t want to prove anything on social media. Thoda Sharam Karlo Yaar. Besharam log! You are sick and silly people. I have her dad in my prayers. God, this makes me so angry”. Also Read - Hina Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-star Lataa Saberwal Pay Condolences on Father’s Death

Watch the full video of Gauahar Khan here:

Gauahar Khan also talked about the time when her father passed away and people on the internet reacted when she was trying to move on. Asking people to keep their judgements with them, Gauahar shouted at the people who don’t let others live.

The death of Hina Khan’s father has come as a shock to many TV celebs. He passed away in the holy month of Ramadan. Several other celebs like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Shardul Pandit took to their social media to pay condolences.

Arjun Bijlani on Twitter wrote, “I’m really sorry for your loss my friend . I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle.

Karanvir Bohra wrote, “I’m so so sorry to hear this news @eyehinakhan my condolences… we all knew how close you were to him, may his soul Rest in peace.”

Bigg Boss 14 fame Shardul Pandit wrote, “My heartfelt condolences . May god give you the strength to fight your grief.”