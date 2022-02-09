Mumbai: Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal says he has had his own misunderstanding with the fellow judges on the show but everything ended well. The Founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com was speaking in an interview recently when he highlighted his differences with Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO at boAt), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and Managing Director at BharatPe) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth) on the show. However, he mentioned that there are no grudges since they all moved on and had a good laugh at the end of the day.Also Read - Watch: Shark Tank India Season One Comes To An End, Here's How Startups Bag Funding On The Show; Must Watch

Anupam said he experienced friction twice or thrice with his co-sharks on the show. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he recalled how he and Ashneer got into an argument. "I think Ashneer jo hai, apni dil ki baat ekdam samne bol dete hai. Woh ek do baar aise batein bol gaya ki thes pahuchi. Kya batein huyi, kaise thes pahuchi, woh chhoro. Lekin usme koi badi baat nahi hai. Samne se woh agle din aaye khud hi. Baithe, hum saath mein lunch kiye. Baat khatam," he said.

The popular business honcho talked about his equation with Aman and said they had a rift during an episode when they both thought they were interrupting each other in front of the participants. However, Anupama added that everything boiled down to nothing and they sorted everything over a drink. "Phir ek do baar Aman ke saath ho gaya ki unko laga ki main unko kaat raha hun. Maine kaha 'achha hua ki tumne bata diya, mujhe lag raha that tum mereko kaat rahe ho'. Usne kaha 'aap mere se naraaz ho? Maine kaha nahi toh tum mere se naraz ho. Toh hum gale mil liye. Khatam ho gayi baat. Saath mein khana khaye, drink piye, baat khatam," he explained.

Apart from Ashneer and Aman, Anupam also experienced a difference of opinion with Ghazal and that was also visible in an episode on TV. "Ek hi baar Ghazal ke saath nok jhok ho gayi Shark Tank par. Wahi ke wahi resolve ho gayi," he revealed.

Shark Tank India telecast its last episode recently. The show is based on a reality show concept in which a few popular business personalities come together to become potential investors in various businesses. The first season of India’s Shark Tank saw Anupam Mittal with Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover.