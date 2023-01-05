‘Shark Tank India is Becoming Indian Idol,’ Say Fans Highlighting Drama And Dosti in New Season – Check Tweets

Shark Tank India Season 2: The viewers think that even though the entrepreneurs this season are coming with interesting pitches, the sharks have lost their sheen. Check the latest tweets about the show here.

'Shark Tank India is Becoming Indian Idol,' Say Fans Highlighting Drama And Dosti in New Season - Check Tweets

Shark Tank India Season 2: The new season of the business show Shark Tank India began this week and so far, three episodes have been aired. The latest season has been successful in building discussions and debates on social media regarding pitches, reactions and offers made by the sharks. However, it has also been criticised for being more dramatic than the last season.

Many social media users believe that Shark Tank India Season 2 is focussing more on emotions and relationships and lacking in what it should really do which is to find entrepreneurs and inspire the current generation to build something of their own.

As shown in the first episode, a few sharks rejected a pitch from a cosmetic brand because it was in direct competition with their friend and fellow shark Vineeta Singh‘s brand Sugar Cosmetics. And that’s exactly what irked the netizens who have been discussing the same on social media for three days now.

One user wrote on Twitter, “Shark tank me ab pitch kam emotional stories jada hai #SharkTankIndiaS2 (sic).” Another said, “Shark Tank India 2 is slowly turning into indian reality shows like indian got talent 🤮. To much natunki.. #SharkTankIndiaS2 (sic).” One said, “Welcome to another family drama on Sony TV. #SharkTankIndiaS2 (sic).” Another wrote, “Shark Tank season 2 is not even close to season 1. Drama is more, sharks are not even interested to compete and are just grouping and giving offers. As of now, most composed shark is @peyushbansal. Missing @Ashneer_Grover #SharkTankIndiaS2 @sharktankindia (sic).” One tweet read, “Shark Tank India 2 is slowly turning into Indian Idol (sic).”

Shark Tank India 2 is slowly turning into Indian Idol. — Udit Goenka (@iuditg) January 4, 2023

Sharktank India is now becoming like any other reality show @SonyTV @SonyLIV bhai kya kar rahe ho we want @Ashneer_Grover back #bringashneerback #SharkTankIndiaS2 pic.twitter.com/0AdetegTjm — Harshad Wadivkar (@harshad83) January 5, 2023

Sirf Piyush Bansal ko rakho, baaki sbko nikaalo bahar……indian idol bnte jaa raha h ye show😂😂 #SharkTankIndiaS2 — Rahul Verma (@FitClap) January 5, 2023

Keeping “Why Ashneer is not in S2” aside, Sony has added too much melodrama in season 2. The emotional stories and all like other reality shows. Please avoid this @SonyTV.#SharkTankIndiaS2 — AKSHAT (@TweetsByAkshat) January 5, 2023

Shark Tank season 2 is not even close to season 1. Drama is more, sharks are not even interested to compete and are just grouping and giving offers. As of now, most composed shark is @peyushbansal. Missing @Ashneer_Grover #SharkTankIndiaS2 @sharktankindia — Suraj Sureka (@surajsureka9) January 5, 2023

@SonyTV bring back @Ashneer_Grover immediately.

The show has already lost its charm and is becoming more of a family drama show. #SharkTankIndiaS2 — Abhijit Bose (@AbhiBose93) January 5, 2023

Shark Tank India Season 2 features five old sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal, and one new shark – Amit Jain. Ashneer Grover, who became very popular after the first season is not a part of the show this year and that’s another thing about the show that’s bothering the viewers.

Have you been watching Shark Tank India this year? Your thoughts on the show?