Shark Tank India: Contestant Says Shark Ghosted Him After Deal in Season 1, Netizens Want Names – Check Tweets

A contestant who struck a deal with two sharks in season one of Shark Tank India claims that the sharks ghosted him after the show and haven't even been responding to his mails. Here's how people on Twitter are reacting.

Shark Tank India New Controversy: Those participating in the reality shows have their own versions to tell about the authenticity of the claims provided in these shows. Now, a contestant who was given a deal in the last season of Shark Tank India has claimed that the sharks apparently ghosted him after the season ended and he hasn’t heard from any of them yet.

Akshay of iWeb Technology Solutions pitched his business idea last season but didn’t get any funding (he narrates the whole story in a separate Twitter thread). Additionally, he also posted for his friend who was given a deal on the show but hasn’t received a single response in the mail from the sharks after season one of Shark Tank India ended. He narrated the whole incident and highlighted that their episode wasn’t even telecast on TV. “The show comprises of a 3 minute pitch followed by a Q&A with the sharks. Your pitch is designed by the Channel creatives and mostly you need to stick to it and speak Hindi, at times your USP can get diluted but that’s how the scheme of things is (sic),” tweeted Akshay. “He then wrote about how he met another founder who was given the same treatment by the sharks: “Met a founder yesterday who had gotten a deal from 2 sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his emails post #SharkTankIndia — Ab kya bolen? (sic).”

As soon as his tweet went viral, several Twitter users comments to ask him about the name of the sharks who offered his friend the deal. However, he said he didn’t want to do that but he can assure that his fried is not alone. Akshay tweeted to say that over 50 percent of those who were offered a deal on Shark Tank India Season 1 are struggling with the same fate today. “Like I said most founders fear, I am helpless. In season 1, what we faced, more than 50% of others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer was shown the door and sharks were counselled not to be rude and brash and to be considerate, but no founder came out in the open! (sic),” he tweeted.

So we had featured in #sharktankindia too but our episode has not been telecast due to reasons best known to the Channel & Sharks however I am putting down a thread for the benefit of all my entrepreneurial brethren and the public in general on Shark Tank India. — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWebTechno (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2022

He further responded to a Twitter user saying, “Don’t just leave us hanging like that. Reveal the name of the company na- if not anything else, it would atleast give your claims some credibility (sic).” Akshay wrote, “Most founders don’t have the balls of steel what we have show, none wanna reveal their identity, am helpless dude! (sic).”

Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from 2 sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post #SharkTankIndia – Ab kya bolen? #Chutiyapa — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWebTechno (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2023

Don’t just leave us hanging like that. Reveal the name of the company na- if not anything else, it would atleast give your claims some credibility — One Pun Man (@AnirudhBehera5) February 5, 2023

This happens in lot of shows. Not everybody gets funding. — Sandip Kundu (@IndiaBottomline) February 6, 2023

Like I said most founders fear, I am helpless 🙂 In season 1 what we faced, more than 50% others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer was shown the door and sharks counselled not to be rude and brash and be considerate but no founder came out in the open! — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWebTechno (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2023

Well, we don’t know if these claims are legit or not but the internet definitely seems baffled about it. The season of Shark Tank India featured Ashneer Grover, ex-founder of the BharatPay app. He was joined by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics). This year, Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com) has joined the other sharks on the show. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India!

