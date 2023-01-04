Shark Tank India Season 2: Amit Jain Makes The Biggest Offer Ever, Leaves Other Sharks Shocked – Watch Viral Video

Shark Tank India Season 2: Amit Jain, the co-founder of CarDekho, is the new shark on the popular entrepreneurial show Shark Tank India. While he was missing from the first two episodes of the latest season, the third episode will show him making the biggest offer in the history of the show.

Amit is the replacement for Ashneer Grover who was one of the popular sharks in the last season. In the new promo shared by Sony TV, Amit is seen offering Rs 5 crore for just 5 per cent of the equity to an entrepreneur duo. While the identity of the pitchers hasn’t been revealed in the promo, it shows his fellow shark, Anupam Mittal expressing how it’s the biggest offer ever made on the show.

The second season has begun with a bang with all the sharks looking more invested in the pitches and guiding the young entrepreneurs with their personal experiences. However, after the first episode, the viewers seemed divided over the sharks rejecting a pitch because it came from a brand in direct competition with Vineeta Singh’s Sugar Cosmetics.

Shark Tank India has just begun and there’s so much discussion going around it on social media. Are you watching the show? It airs from Monday-Friday at 10 pm.