Mumbai: Umar Riaz's eviction from Bigg Boss 15 made headlines all over and shocked his fans. While 'Umar Army' opposed his eviction and called it unfair, several celebrities had also come out in his support. However, do you know what was Umar Riaz's state right after his eviction?

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Umar Riaz revealed how he felt like crying after his eviction from the controversial reality show. The surgeon, who is also a model also added how he was disheartened thinking he will have to face trolls all his life. Umar also mentioned that he was concerned about his profession as a surgeon – since he was repeatedly tagged as a 'violent doctor'.

"I was so low. Team members told me that Asim wants to talk. I was like, 'mereko abhi baat nahi karni (I do not want to talk to him)'. I felt like crying because violent doctor, aggressive karke nikala tha (I was tagged as an aggressive, violent doctor). I thought I will be the centre of trolling all my life – violent ho, doctor ho, kis baat ke doctor ho, doctor toh logo ki jaan bachate hai you are being physical. Voh sab dimaag mein chal rha tha ke life mein kya karna hai. Yeh toh chalo bahar ho gaya, but apna profession tha jo usse bhi haath gaya kya mera! (All of it was going on in my mind. I was concerned about what will I do in life. I thought after eviction from Bigg Boss, will I have to leave my profession as a surgeon too?)," Umar Riaz told India.com.

Umar further revealed that he was so shattered that he refused to talk to his brother Asim as well. However, it only when Asim consoled him over a telephonic call, that’s when Umar felt a little motivated.

“Toh phir main Asim se bhi baat nahi kar paa raha tha. Phir unhone speaker on kiya aur bola ‘Asim you speak whatever you want to speak’. Asim ne samjhaya mujhe, phir I could get that energy to talk to him. Maine usse baat kiya, that’s when he consoled me. Poora jab tak main ghar nahi phoucha tab tak he was trying to talk to me. Mere pass phone nahi tha toh driver ko call karke, usse baat karva rha hai. He told me everything’s gonna be fine. Agar voh nahi hota toh mera mental state kya rehta. (I was not talking to Asim. Them somebody put the phone on speaker and asked Asim to speak. Asim explained, then I got the energy to talk to him. I talked to him. He consoled me. Till the time I was home, he was trying to talk to me. I had no phone, he was calling my driver to talk to me. He told me everything is going to be fine. I don’t know what my mental state would have been if Asim would not have been there.) He has always been there. He has always been a support to me – mentally and in life,” Umar said.

Watch out this space for the full video interview with Umar Riaz!