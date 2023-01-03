Sheezan Khan’s Mother Speaks Furiously on Tunisha Sharma’s Mom’s Allegations: ‘Ek Bachchi Ne Suicide Kiya, Ab Dusri Maa Ka Baccha…’

Sheezan Khan's mother responded to the allegations made by Tunisha Sharma's mom against the actor. Speaking to the media in a press conference, she asked, "What do you want Vanita ji? What do you want? Ek bacchi ne suicide karliya aur dusri ma ka baccha bhi suicide karle (sic)."

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s mother and his sisters addressed the media on Monday in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. Apart from speaking about the allegations that have been put against the actor, they also spoke about other things. Reacting furiously to her mother’s accusations, Sheezan’s mother asked if she wants even her child to die by suicide now.

Tunisha died on Saturday, December 24 on the sets of her show. Sheezan Khan, who was her ex-boyfriend and co-star was present on the sets at that time. It is believed that Tunisha was close to Sheezan’s family and his mother didn’t refute those reports. She said she considered Tunisha her daughter and it’s a scathing time for the entire family who’s dealing with her death and also trying to help Sheezan who’s inside the jail.

SHEEZAN KHAN’S MOM SAYS TUNISHA SHARMA WAS LIKE HER DAUGHTER

Speaking to the media, Sheezan’s mother said, “She was my daughter. We know how difficult this journey is for me and my family. On one side, there was this girl who was very close to our family. She was like the youngest child in the family. Maybe she was 20 years old but for me, she was 10 years old. On one side is the child who left us, and on the other side is my son who is innocent, who didn’t do anything.”

Responding to Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma’s remarks against Sheezan, she said, “Her mother is levelling allegations against my son. What do you want Vanita ji? What do you want? Ek bacchi ne suicide karliya aur dusri ma ka baccha bhi suicide karle. Aapke torture karke aapke pressure mein aake? (One kid has committed suicide, the other child should also commit suicide? Due to your torture and under your pressure)?”

SHEEZAN KHAN UNDER 14-DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODY

Sheezan was sent to 14-day judicial custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. The actor, who worked with Tunisha in the SAB TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul was one of the first people who rushed her to the hospital when she was found dead on the sets. In the same press conference, Sheezan’s lawyer revealed that a day before her death, Tunisha showed the picture of a noose to Parth and Sheezan which left them baffled. They informed Tunisha’s mother and also got her to talk to her on the sets of the show.

While Tunisha’s mom says breaking up with Sheezan impacted her mental health, his family claims her relationship with her mother wasn’t cordial and that’s the reason she would get anxiety and panic attacks.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.