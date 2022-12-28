Sheezan Khan’s Sister And Mother Look Devastated as They Attend Tunisha Sharma’s Funeral

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz and his mother attended the funeral of Tunisha Sharma who died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Tunisha Sharma funeral: Actor Tunisha Sharma’s last rites were performed by her family members on Tuesday. Apart from friends, family members, and colleagues from the film and TV industry, Sheezan Khan’s sister and mother were also present during the actor’s funeral. A few photos and videos of Sheezan’s family members attending Tunisha’s last rites are now going viral on social media.

In one picture, Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz is seen breaking down inconsolably while in another, his mother is seen mourning the actor’s death.

Tunisha was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East. Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa, and Deepika Singh among others were seen at the crematorium to pay their last respects to Tunisha.

After the actor’s death, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police and sent to four-day judicial custody following Tunisha’s mother’s complaint in which she accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. The police are investigating the case from all angles – suicide, murder, and accidental death. In his official statement to the media on Sunday, they cited the post-mortem report and confirmed that Tunisha died of suffocation.

The actor was 20 years old and had worked in many TV shows and movies. She was reportedly dating Sheezan and the two had broken up a few days before her death. May her soul rest in peace!

