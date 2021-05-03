Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala might be all happy and settled in life but there was a time when she had her share of disturbance in life and she had to take tough decisions to move in. In her latest interview with a news portal, Shefali talked about her previous marriage and how she decided to take control of her life. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sings Justin Bieber’s Peaches: Who Says I Cannot Speak In English?

Shefali was earlier married to Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros fame. After her five years of marriage, she filed for divorce and accused Harmeet of domestic violence. Years after her divorce, she met actor Parag Tyagi at a party and the two hit off instantly.

While speaking to Times Now, the Kaanta Laga girl explained that sometimes, a woman has to take difficult decisions in her life alone and move on because the world will always judge her no matter what decision she takes so should think of her happiness first. Shefali added that 'physical violence' is not the only kind of violence that one has to suffer in marriage.

“It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life. I think, one of the reasons why I could make the decision for myself, was because I was independent. I was making my own money. The biggest fear in our country is we have is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support,” she said.

The actor highlighted that most women do not realise that they are living in an unhappy marriage. She also said that a woman should look out for support because there are people who understand us and who would stand for us. “Women need to understand that you need to be really independent and you have to recognise the situation you are in. Sometimes, women do not recognise it for years together that they are not in a happy marriage. Things can happen amicably for the better but there are a lot of people out there who support you. The police can intervene. We have great lawyers. The law of the country protects women in many ways. They have to seek advice and be strong. They need to try and have a support system of their own and you have to make difficult decisions to move forward in life,” she explained.

Shefali revealed that after a few years of her divorce, her friends set up a date with Parag and when they met, they realised things were meant to be between them and they ‘balanced each other out.’