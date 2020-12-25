Actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has emerged as the top TV female celebrity of the year 2020. In india.com’s Twitter poll in which Shehnaaz was pitted against Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh, the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ emerged as the winner. The actor got the entire year to her name with back-to-back music videos releasing and viral memes on social media. Shehnaaz also stole the limelight due to her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla. Both of them appeared in two music videos together this year and totally remained in the buzz with their amazing chemistry. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Makes Salman Khan do 'Sadda Kutta Kutta' on Bigg Boss 14 as The Superstar Celebrates 55th Birthday

The second on our poll was Rubina Dilaik who’s currently one of the audience’s favourites inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rubina has emerged as one of the strongest contestants this season and her chemistry with husband Abhinav Shukla definitely gives some aww-worthy moments to the audience. The entire tiff with fellow contestant Kavita Kaushik, and the revelation of how she and Abhinav decided to participate in Bigg Boss because they wanted to give their marriage one last chance, added more to her popularity. Also Read - From Anti-CAA in Shaheen Bagh to Farmers’ Protest: Top 10 Plights of Modi Government in 2020

The third on our poll was Bharti Singh who remained in news because of her arrest in the drugs case. The popular comedian and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November this year after Ganja was seized from her residence and office. However, both of them were granted bail in the case. After this, several TV celebs came out in support of Bharti and said that they will always stand in her support and give her work.

Do you also think Shehnaaz deserves to be the TV newsmaker of the year? Keep the comments coming!