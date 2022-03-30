Shehnaaz Gill breaks silence on #SidNaaz: Shehnaaz Gill has been maintaining a beautiful sense of positivity around her ever since actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she was rumoured to be dating, died last year in September. Times have been hard for the actress but her fans always tried their best to show an immense level of support for her and her feelings all these days. After months of mourning and trying to rebuild herself, Shehnaaz has finally gathered the courage to speak about the loss and what all everything that transpired between her and Sidharth meant to her.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Weight Loss Diet Includes Methi Parantha, Sprouts and Dosa| Read About Her Guilt-Free Diet Secrets

In her latest conversation with a magazine, Shehnaaz spoke about the popular hashtag that the fans have lovingly crowned to her pairing with Sidharth – #SidNaaz – a combination of the two names. The actress, who recently released an emotional video dedicated to her late friend, told Face magazine that she loves that hashtag and it means more to her than anyone else out there. Shehnaaz said #SidNaaz is everything to her. She was quoted as saying, "For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

The actress also opened up about her equation with Sidharth and what he meant to her in an interview with Shilpa Shetty recently. She expressed herself for the first time and whatever it was between her and Sidharth, she doesn't want to explain it to the world. "Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don't have to give any explanation to anyone," she said.

Shehnaaz’s friends always have love and only love to give to her. As they say… #SidNaaz forever!