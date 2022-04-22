Shehnaaz Gill on her relationship with Salman Khan: Shehnaaz Gill has impressed the viewers with her adorable looks and cute performances on-screen. Recently, when she attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party for the first time, many reports suggested that it was Salman Khan who took her best care at the event and made sure that she was comfortable. However, Shehnaaz says that she isn’t that close to the actor.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Rides Bicycle, Dances With Family in New Vlog From Her Village Tour- Watch

In Tanmay Bhatt’s show ‘Tanmay Reacts’, Shehnaaz mentioned that people think she’s very close to Salman and that they must have met personally many times but that’s not the truth. She said, “Ye logon ko lagta hoga ki maine privately time spend kiya hoga. But main kabhi personally nahi mili.” The actress added that she has only met him at his chalet and she’s very shy around him. “Bas chalet me mili hogi aur vo bhi I am a bit shy around him. I don’t have his number. Inke liye kabhi mujhse Salman Khan nahi niklega, humesha sir hi nikala hai,” she said. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gives Away Major KGF 2 Spoiler, Here's What Srinidhi Shetty Has to Say

Shehnaaz added that Salman is one person who’s extremely confident about what he does and how he does it. “He’s very confident. Unko pata hai kiske sath kya baat karege toh kya milega. Aur vo bahot ache se situations ko handle karte hain,” she said. Also Read - Salman Khan Takes Best Care of Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar Party, Makes Sure She's Comfortable - Reports

Shehnaaz had also appeared on Salman’s show Bigg Boss 15 earlier this year where she gave a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. As she went emotional, even Salman couldn’t stop his tears and they both hugged each other in a very special moment on the stage. The superstar has always been reportedly very fond of Shehnaaz and their fans love to see them together.