Shehnaaz Gill tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale: Shehnaaz Gill has set the Bigg Boss 15 stage on fire with her special tribute to late contestant Sidharth Shukla who ended up winning season 13. Shehnaaz took to social media to share a glimpse of her powerful performance and wrote how Sidharth is invincible. “Once a King, always a King 👑 BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla….samajh mein aaya na? #SidharthShukla (sic),” she wrote in the caption of her post on Twitter.Also Read - Naagin 6 x Bigg Boss 15: The New Naagin to Take Over Screens in The Grand Finale Tonight

Dressed in a black outfit, Shehnaaz begins by mouthing a famous line of Sidharth that he said during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. She then shakes a leg to the tunes of a song that glorifies Sidharth's journey on the show. Check out the viral glimpse from Shehnaaz's performance here:

Once a King, always a King 👑 BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla….samajh mein aaya na? #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/6gnmA1PUqS — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 30, 2022

Sidharth’s fans have been trending ‘BB GOAT Sidharth Shukla’ since Saturday to highlight how no winner is bigger than the late actor when it comes to Bigg Boss. The makers roped in Shehnaaz to give a tribute to Sidharth on the show. Another promo from the Grand Finale episode earlier went viral when Shehnaaz was seen reuniting with Salman Khan on the stage as they both broke down remembering Sidharth.

Meanwhile, the top five contestants who will be fighting for the trophy are Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat. Watch this space for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 15!