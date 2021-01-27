Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has turned a year older today and she ranged her birthday celebrations with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, his mother and her mother. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations. In one of the videos, she can be seen asking everyone to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ song for her as she cuts the cake. She even sang the song along with everyone and reminded everyone of the lines that they missed while singing the song. Also Read - Hina Khan Steals the Show in Black Metallic Pantsuit, Shows How to Do Power Dressing Right

In another video, Sidharth, on the count of 27, throws her in the swimming pool. Sharing the videos, she wrote, "Love You All."

Watch the videos here:

Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz Gill wished his sister with an adorable video featuring cute moments between the sister-brother duo from the Bigg Boss 13 house. He captioned it, “For u my sister Happy birthday ❤️ song by shehbaz badesha music @gskillzofficial @monty_hunter_rudeboy. (sic)” Shehnaaz too re-shared the video and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love u brother so cute 🥰 happy birthday to me ❤️ @badeshashehbaz.”

She and Sidharth have been rumoured to be dating. The duo became the popular Jodi of the house and Shehnaaz even confessed her love for him. Post Bigg Boss, they featured in couple of music videos. Though Shehnaaz did not win the show, she became a popular household name due to her quirky antics in the Bigg Boss house.

