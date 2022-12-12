Shehnaaz Gill Cuts Cake on Sidharth Shukla’s 42nd Birth Anniversary, Shares Unseen Romantic Photo

Shehnaaz Gill remembers her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla on his 42nd birth anniversary. She cuts cakes in his name and shares a few unseen romantic pictures with him.

Sidharth Shukla’s 42nd birth anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill remembers her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary on Monday. The actor, who is known for her cute chemistry with Sidharth, took to social media to share a few unseen photos of themselves. She also posted a picture of the late star on her Instagram and wrote ‘I will see you again (sic).”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth were going strong ever since their Bigg Boss 13 days. They met during the show and developed feelings for each other. When Sidharth died in September 2021, Shehnaaz was totally devastated and her heartbreaking pictures from his funeral went viral on social media. Shehnaaz has now rebuilt herself from those hurtful days.

In the wee hours of Monday, Shehnaaz posted a glimpse of how she remembers Sidharth on what would have been his 42nd birthday. She cuts birthday cakes in his name and shares a photo in which she is seen hugging him from behind.

CHECK SHEHNAAZ GILL’S UNSEEN PICS WITH SIDHARTH SHUKLA ON HIS 42ND BIRTH ANNIVERSARY:

The fans of Shehnaaz and Sidharth lovingly call them ‘SidNaaz’. After the actor passed away, Shehnaaz also released a tribute song for him and won many hearts with her honesty and never-dying love. The two are still considered inseparable by their fans. May his soul rest in peace!