Mumbai: Actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla make one of the most loved couples in the industry today and their fans are so crazy that they have crowned them as 'Sidnaaz'. If Shehnaaz and Sidharth decide to take their bond forward and go official about their relationship, there's nothing else that would make their fans happier! In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, the diva opened up on her bond with Sidharth. Calling Sidharth Shukla her family, Shehnaaz said, "Ye rishta pure hai, genuine hai, uski taraf se bahot zyda pure tha or meri taraf se bhi hai, but bht cute sa rishta hai humara, uski taraf se jo pyaar ata hai na, mujhe bahot acha lagta hai. Toh mein yeh khud maanti hu ye rishta hai alag. Ek Family type".

In one of the segments, Shehnaaz Gill had to send a hilarious voice note to a Bigg Boss friend, to which she said, "I don't have any friends in Bigg Boss except Sidharth, who is a family now."

While sending a voice message, what got our attention was Shehnaaz's WhatsApp conversations with Siddi (Shukla) which was blank. Jennice asked her 'isse pehle kuch WhatsApp nahi gaya kya'. Shehnaaz's 'caught you' reaction made her laugh out loud and she replied saying 'ye difficult hai, kaafi personal cheesein puchi ja rahi hai".

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have emerged as one of the most loved couples in the industry. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants also featured in two romantic music videos Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona after coming out of the house.

Meanwhile, a fan spotted Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Lonavala with Shukla’s family. The rumoured couple was seen twinning in a pastel pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

