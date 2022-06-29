Shehnaaz Gill Dazzles in Her New Video Online, Fans Say 'Bas Happy Happy Raho ji...' - Watch Viral Clip

Shehnaaz Gill viral video: Shehnaaz Gill’s fans can’t get enough of her grace and charm as she shares a new video on social media flaunting her glamorous avatar. The popular actress took to Instagram to share a Reel that featured her posing in a pink silk lehenga that she wore during her performance at the recently happened Umang 2022.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Performs LIVE Dance on 'Chikni Chameli', 'Nach Punjaban' - Watch Videos From Umang 2022

Shehnaaz seems to have done a backstage photoshoot as she sways and gives some sensuous poses for the camera. At one point in the viral clip, Shehnaaz also showers love on herself by kissing her reflection in the mirror. In another pose, she simply looks deep into the camera and makes eye contact with the viewer. Shehnaaz rocks that sparkly pink dhoti costume in her latest appearance and looks like a million bucks. Like most of her appearances, she keeps her makeup subtle and keeps her hair middle-parted and open. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill in Black Polka Dot Dress Grooves on a Boat, Shows Importance of Self-Love, Watch

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s latest viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

As soon as she dropped the video online, the fans started showering her with love and best wishes in the comments section. While one user wrote, “One & Only♥️ Brightest Star Ever✨🌟 #shehnaazgill 🙌 (sic),” another wrote, “Bas happy happy 😊 raho ji #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz (sic).”

Meanwhile, after impressing the viewers with her stint in reality shows, Shehnaaz is all set to foray into Bollywood. The actress is reportedly working alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The fans also spotted her on the sets wearing a saree and her leaked photos went viral on social media recently.