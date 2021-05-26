Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has treated fans with her energetic performance on the Punjabi wedding song ‘Deor De Vyah Vich’. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves on the Punjabi song. She can be seen clad in black-pink ethnic wear teamed up with a traditional red dupatta. The video has already fetched over one lakh likes and is going viral. Also Read - Instagram Rolls Out Hiding Like Counts For Indian Users

Watch Video Here:



Her fans dropped comments such as ‘cutest’, ‘lovely dance’ among others.

One user commented, “Heartbeat on high mode…..kahi mera heart attack na jaaye.”

“Wowwwwww punjaban back”, wrote another.

She often shares her gorgeous pictures on Instagram. After her exit from Bigg Boss 13 house, she lost oodles of weight and was lauded for her inspiring transformation.

Meanwhile, she will be next seen in an upcoming Punjabi film co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal, and Sonam Bajwa.