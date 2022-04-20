Shehnaaz Gill on KGF 2: Actor Srinidhi Shetty, who is seen in KGF: Chapter 2 opposite Yash, recently interacted with Shehnaaz Gill on social media when the latter accidentally gave away a huge spoiler from the film. The Bigg Boss 13 star started praising the film and Srinidhi’s performance in it when she revealed that the actress’ character gets shot by a bullet in a scene. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the KGF: Chapter 2 star spoke about Shehnaaz giving away the spoiler on social media.Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Day 6 Collection Report: Hindi Version Set to Cross RRR, Unbelievable First Week For Yash's Film

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Srinidhi said she found Shehnaaz extremely cute and loved the fact that she really watched the film and appreciated her performance in it. She said she saw the tweet and couldn’t believe that the tweet was coming from Shehnaaz‘ real account on Twitter. She said, “I absolutely find her very very adorable, and the moment I saw her tweet, I actually did not believe it initially so I thought it would have been a fan page, so I clicked again to make sure that it’s a verified page. Then I was like, ‘wow, she loved the movie,’ so I couldn’t wait and I had to like thank her. And then the next tweet I see is she is actually telling about the pre-climax, and then I was like, ‘okay.'” Also Read - KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office Triggers Massive Success, Crosses Mammoth Rs 600 Crore in Just 5 Days - Check Detailed Collection Report

Praising KGF 2 on Twitter, Shenaaz wrote, “Congratulations, I love you…..All…Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash. peace out…..Great job @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @prashanth_neel. Hats off KGF 2 (sic).” Srinidhi responded with a simple ‘thank you’ after which Shehnaaz again tweeted, “Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khai aap ne (You don’t need to thank me. You deserve the compliments since you took a bullet for Rocky bhai)….. loved your performance (sic).” Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Starrer Enters The Week With a Smash in Hindi Market After Crossing Rs 550 Crore Worldwide - Check Detailed Report

When the actress realised that she gave away a spoiler, she wrote back saying, “It was a hangover of the movie. Ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha dil ki baat muh pe aagayi (I won’t say anything now, sorry, I didn’t think so much, I just said what was in my heart)…. Control Shehnaaz control (sic).”

Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne ….. ❤️❤️❤️loved ur performance.. — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 15, 2022

Srinidhi explained how it was just so adorable of her. She said, “But I really really found it quite cute, that’s why I told ‘it’s okay. You liked the movie and that’s the biggest deal for us. I think I could connect with how the audience would think that ‘oh you gave away your life for Rocky’ so she put it in a very nice way.”

KGF 2 has been storming the Box Office left, right and centre. The Prashanth Neel-directorial has emerged as the first choice for the audience in theatres and the film is expected to create more records as the second-weekend approaches. Watch this space for all the latest updates on KGF 2!