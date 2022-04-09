Shehnaaz Gill At Golden Temple: Actor Shehnaaz Gill treated fans with a picture from her recent visit to the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Netizens were mesmerized by the actor/singer’s simplicity as she wore a red salwar suit while her head was covered with a white dupatta. Shehnaaz captioned her salwar suit clad picture sitting in the temple premises with a flower emoji. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant also shared a video from inside the Golden Temple in her Insta story and captioned it as “Waheguru Ji.” Check out this post by Shehnaaz on her Insta handle:Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sings Punjabi Boliyan And Performs Gidda on Punjab Streets, Fans Say 'Full Punjaban Mode on'

Fans Cherish SidNaaz In Comments!

Shehnaaz's post from the holy shrine went viral in no time as Netizens showered the actor-singer with adulation for her simpleton look. Praising her traditional attire a user commented, "I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you you are dedicated to be better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you ❤️." Another user from Pakistan wrote, "My fav shehnaz love you so much from Pakistan 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️." A fan also commented "Sidhart ki shehnaz ❤️love u forever ❤️." Check out the comments on Shehnaaz's Insta post:

The actor-singer was last seen in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

