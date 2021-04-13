Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehnaaz Gill has won millions of hearts with her stint on the reality show and she was much appreciated for her massive weight loss. Now, getting a complete makeover, she flaunted her new haircut in a new video. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video grooving to Justin Bieber’s song ‘Intentions’. In the viral video, she can be seen clad in a sleeveless black top teamed up with a skirt and matching boots. Also Read - Neha Kakkar–Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona in Trouble: Plea Filed in HC to Ban Song With ‘Vulgar Lyrics’

She glammed it up with subtle makeup, rose blush on her cheeks, kohl in her eyes, and finished it off with a high ponytail. She accessorised her look with a simple locket and a pair of earrings. Needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning in the new look. The video is insanely going viral on social media and has fetched over one lakh likes in just an hour. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla- Sonia Rathee’s Perfect Lip-Lock From Broken But Beautiful 3 Trends, Fans Say 'He Should Kiss Only Shehnaaz Gill'

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she shared her hot photos in a blue top, golden necklace, and bold red lips. Her weight loss ad new hairdo is very much evitable in the photos. Post her transformation, she keeps experimenting with her fashion statements.

Meanwhile, she will be next seen in an upcoming Punjabi film co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal, and Sonam Bajwa.