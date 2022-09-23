Shehnaaz Gill viral video: Shehnaaz Gill stuns the internet in her new avatar on Friday morning. The Bigg Boss 13 star dolled up like a princess and shared a quick Insta reel to impress her followers. She is seen flaunting her beautiful pink frock with lots of sparkles and shine in the video. Shehnaaz’s latest Instagram video has now gone viral on social media with her fans going gaga over her confidence and beauty.Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Says Shehnaaz Gill Reminds Him of Sidharth Shukla And SidNaazians Say 'Hearts Are Melting' - Check Reactions

While sharing the video on Instagram, she teased her fans and wrote, “how is your morning going? 😏 (sic).” The actor wears a peach tulle frock with sequins and feather embellishment on it. While it comes with a plunging neckline, her stylist covers the neck with an extra piece of sheer fabric. The backless detailing of the dress, however, steals all the limelight from Shehnaaz. The fashionista matches her makeup with her dress and keeps it all so glossy and sparkly. She ties her hair in a high ponytail and walks with those Cindrella shoes on her feet. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dances With Birthday Boy Sidharth Nigam Inside Mumbai’s Night Club – Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill’s pretty video has set the internet on fire with her fans commenting to praise her look. One of her fans commented on the post and wrote, “you are charming and adorable. #ShehnaazGill (sic),” another wrote, “There is nothing that can compare to your beauty, an ideal woman that every man would love to have in their life. You are unique in every way…..#ShehnaazGill (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her back-to-back movies in Bollywood. She will be debuting in the industry with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after which she will be seen in Sajid Khan’s comeback movie titled ‘100%’ alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shehnaaz Gill!