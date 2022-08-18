Shehnaaz Gill viral dance video: Shehnaaz Gill was the first person who came to support her brother Shahbaaz Gill at the launch of his new song in Mumbai. Dressed up stylishly in a black and red outfit, she had fun at the launch party where she interacted with the video and also celebrated with her friends and family members.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Quits Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Unfollows Salman Khan on Social Media? Here's What We Know!

Shehnaaz and Shahbaaz share a close bond, a glimpse of which was also seen in Bigg Boss 13 when the latter had entered to show support to his sister inside the house. On Wednesday night, the popular star rocked the party for her brother and danced like there was no tomorrow. Shehnaaz looked perfect in a black corset crop top and a matching black skirt. She teamed up her black separates with a cool red blazer. While on paper, that look could appear more formal, Shehnaaz definitely made it work for her at the party. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is a 'Pretty Baby' in Her Latest Video, Fans Say 'Thank You For Making Our Day' - WATCH

In the video that is now going viral on social media, Shehnaaz is seen showing some moves with her friend and actor Giorgia Anriani. Giorgia is actor Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend and she shares a good bond with Shehnaaz. The two were clicked together having fun at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party as well earlier this year. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Nails Her Casual Airport Look With Black And White Shirt And Jeans, Fans Hail Her Comfy Fits - Watch Video

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s latest viral video in which she is dancing her heart out at a party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebs in the country. Her fans totally live in awe of her innocence and cut tactics. The actress knows how to get more love and makes sure she’s living a hassle-free life by concentrating on one thing at a time.

Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a movie opposite Salman Khan. The actress has shot for her brief role in the superstar’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A few pictures of Shehnaaz from the sets of the film recently went viral on social media. Her fans can’t wait to see her making a movie debut in Bollywood soon. What are your thoughts on her latest dance video though?