Shehnaaz Gill hot video: Shehnaaz Gill is back in her glamorous avatar. The actress and singer put her hourglass figure on display as she shared a new Reel on Instagram on Thursday. The Bigg Boss 13 star wears a backless red satin dress in her latest video on social media and totally sets the internet on fire.Also Read - Exclusive - Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla, Reveals How His Mom's Strength 'Changed My Life' - Watch Video

Shehnaaz’s fans, popularly known as Shehnaazians, can’t stop drooling over her sexy look in the comment section of her post. Shehnaaz styles her red satin dress with some sleek chain earrings and middle-parted straight hair. She also keeps her makeup subtle and glossy to go with her hot look. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Plays With Waves in New Video, SidNaaz Fans go Gaga Over Her Cuteness: ‘Main Attract Kar Rahi Hun…’

Check Shehnaaz Gill’s hot video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dazzles in a Black And White Picture, Fans Say 'Most Haseen Ladki Ever'

It’s safe to say that Shehnaaz has broken the internet with her hot video in the red dress. Her fans showered her with all the love and best wishes as they praised the actress’ confidence and beauty while posing for such a video. One user wrote, “Hotness overload 🔥🔥🔥#shehnaazgill (sic),” another fan commented, “Maine toh reel bhi nhi dekha pehle comment me hi aa gyi 😂🤣 (sic).”

On Wednesday night, Shehnaaz shared another video on Instagram in which she could be seen singing the song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Many fans said she kept thinking of Sidharth Shukla, her rumoured boyfriend who passed away last year due to a heart attack, as she pointed at the sky while singing a beautiful line from the song.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill singing ‘Kaun Tujhe’ song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, in an interview with india.com and the entire Zee group, Sidharth’s friend Vidyut Jammwal spoke about his mom and how strong she has been throughout this time.

“I learned a very beautiful thing from his mom that I swear I had never heard before. His mom changed my life. I met her recently and there’s something she told me. Aunty never cried after Sidharth’s demise and even now, you will never see her shedding tears. She told me, ‘Vidyut, scene kya hai? Itne log uske liye ro rahe hain. Main nahi rougi ab. Mera beta upar hai aur usko pata hona chahye ki baaki sab ro rahe hain par his Maa is strong.’ This is what takes you back. You can’t be prepared for this,” he said.