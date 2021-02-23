Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is bored in Canada as she is under quarantine ever since she has touched down the foreign land. She also revealed that she is having trouble adjusting to the time gap between India and Canada. As she was getting bored, she connected with her fans through a live session. During the live video, she said that is missing her country and fans and is very eager to come back to India. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan Congratulate Rubina Dilaik For Her Win

When a fan asked where is she stationed in Canada, she refused to give out the details so that she doesn’t get mobbed. She is yet to begin the shooting of the film and has promised to keep her fans updated about her project once it goes on the floor. For those who do not know, Shehnaaz is all set to feature in a film but details of the film are still under the wraps.

After featuring in several music videos, she is all set to make her debut in films and looks like there is no stopping to her. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Joins Hands With Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa For Punjabi Romantic-Comedy 'Honsla Rakh'

Watch her viral video here:



She even gushed about her latest collaboration with rapper and singer Badshah. When a fan asked when the music video will be released, she said to ask this question to Badshah. They shot for a music video in Kashmir and she even shared that working with him was a dream come true. She also came in the Bigg Boss 14 as she entertained her fans and the contestants with her charming personality.