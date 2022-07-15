Shehnaaz Gill cute video with Ken Ferns: Shehnaaz Gill once again impresses her fans with a cute video on Instagram. The popular telly star is seen acting beautifully to the 90s hit song Kitaabein Bahot Si Padhi Honge… with her best friend and stylist Ken Ferns. Shehnaaz and Ken are seen goofing around in the video that has now gone viral on social media.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sways to Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, Fans Say, 'Uff’ - Watch Video

Wearing a black checkered shirt with a broad white waist belt and wide-legged pants, the actress channelises her inner 90s diva in the video. She sits on a stool and poses in a tangerine room with Ken for the fun video. Shehnaaz looks cute as she teams up her 90s look with a matching hairband. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys Trekking, Farming Near Mumbai, Says ‘Alag Zindagi Ji Rahi Hu’ – Watch Viral Video

Check out Shehnaaz Gill looking flaunting her 90s style in a cute video with Ken Ferns here:

Shehnaaz’s fans flocked to the comment section of her post to shower her with love and good wishes. While Ken called her ‘gudiya rani’ meaning a doll, another user wrote, “Hw adorable you both are ❤️#shehnazgill #sidnaaz #sidharthshukla (sic).”

Shehnaaz was recently seen walking barefoot outside a film studio after hurting her leg in the rain. The Bigg Boss 13 star talked to the paparazzi and later threw away her uncomfortable heels in the most relatable fashion. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film’s shooting has begun and Shehnaaz has also shot for her scenes with Salman. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for her debut?