Shehnaaz Gill viral pics: Shehnaaz Gill visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja with her brother Shahbaz Badeshah on Monday evening. Her pictures and videos from the holy visit are now going viral on social media. But, the actor's fans are stuck to something truly pure and lovable. Shehnaaz's pictures with her brother show her holding onto his arm. It's the same arm on which Shahbaz has got Sidharth Shukla's face inked.

The fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are swooning over the pictures that show her brother flaunting the tattoo. Shahbaz got Sidharth's face inked on his left arm as his tribute to him after the actor died in September last year. Many SidNaaz fans now believe that it's Shehnaaz's sweet gesture to keep Sidharth close to her heart while seeking Ganpati Bappa's blessings at the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Shehnaaz Gill wore a lovely Anarkali suit for her visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal. She styled her embroidered suit with winged eyeliner, a statement nose pin, giant hoops in her ears and a bindi. The Bigg Boss 13 fame actor looked pretty in her traditional avatar.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is busy with her lineup of fresh projects including her Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, and 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.