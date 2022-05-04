Shehnaaz Gill kisses Salman Khan viral video: Shehnaaz Gill was one of the many celebrity guests at the Eid party hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma in Mumbai. A video from the party is now going viral in which Shehnaaz and Salman are seen flaunting their cute chemistry in front of the paparazzi. Both the stars are extremely fond of each other ever since their Bigg Boss 13 days and this time, the fans got to see another level of bonding between them. So much so that Shehnaaz was also seen planting a sweet kiss on the superstar’s neck as she wished him goodbye after the party.Also Read - Salman Khan Asks Shehnaaz Gill to Decide Her Own Fees For Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Read on

Dressed in a black and golden Punjabi suit, Shehnaaz looked absolutely lovely. The actress teamed up her traditional outfit with a pair of statement chaandbalis and her hair in a sleek bun. Later, as she exited the party, she insisted on Salman dropping her to the car – something, that the actor obliged. She gave Salman a warm hug and also announced in front of all ‘Salman Khan mujhe drop karne aa rahe hain (look Salman Khan himself is dropping me to the car).” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Joins Salman Khan And Ayush Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali - Report

Watch Shenaaz Gill kissing Salman Khan in a viral video from Arpita Khan’s Eid bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Goes From Cute to Hot in One Look, Wears Off-Shoulder Dress Worth Rs 14K - See Pics

Salman is known to have liked Shehnaaz and her innocence ever since she had participated in Bigg Boss 13 after which she had started dating Sidharth Shukla. Last year, the latter passed away and Shehnaaz was left visibly devastated. Earlier this year, the actress appeared on Bigg Boss 15, also hosted by Salman, to pay a tribute to Sidharth. Both Salman and Shehnaaz broke down remembering the late actor on the stage and the superstar was seen consoling the actress and hugging her on the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

Last month, various reports suggested that Salman was extremely protective of Shehnaaz at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party and was making sure that she was feeling comfortable among so many other Bollywood personalities. Well, seems like they just get cuter everytime they meet again! Your thoughts on Salman and Shehnaaz’ chemistry?