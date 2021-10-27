Shehnaaz Gill Latest News: Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has expressed concern for Shehnaaz Gill who is currently trying her best to move on after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. In her latest interview with a daily, Himanshi spoke about dealing with the expectations of the fans who would now want Shehnaaz to remember Sidharth and talk about him everywhere she goes.Also Read - Habit Song: Unfinished Song Of Siddharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Is Finally Out, Fan Says, "Can't Stop My Tears" | Watch Video

The Punjabi actor and singer, who is currently dating Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, said she feels deeply for Shehnaaz and wants her to get over this depressing phase soon. Himanshi told ETimes, "Sidharth was that one person who mattered to her so much and was deeply connected to her, now Shehnaaz has to live life. I know people will judge, expect a lot from her. They will expect Shehnaaz to remember Sidharth always at all the platforms wherever she goes."

Shehnaaz Gill has support of Sidharth Shukla’s mom

Adding that people should now understand that Shehnaaz should not be given this responsibility of remembering Sidharth everytime she steps out because she would never be able to deal with the pain or move on in life. "We will remember him always but we should not make Shehnaaz remember the trauma or pain of his demise. We should not push her towards that phase again," she said. Himanshi also spoke about Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla, who has been keeping a strong face ever since her son passed away in September this year. She said, "As a girl I feel she needs very strong support and I am very glad that Sidharth's mother is with her during this tough phase. Asim had gone to attend his last rites and he told me that Sidharth's mother is a very strong lady and how she handled everything."

Himanshi said ‘Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty’ and she should follow her path to get the strength and peace to move on in life. She revealed that even though the actor has resumed work and is trying hard to cope up with this phase, she is still not in the right form of her mind to understand situations objectively.

Shehnaaz Gill is not in the right frame of her mind

“Asim and I discuss how Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty and she should be under her guidance. Shehnaaz is currently not in that frame of mind. Aisi haalat mein nahi hai ke sab kuch soojh boojh se kar sake…. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this. I feel no one should go through this pain. Right now, she needs someone mature and strong who can help her to move ahead in life. Because she is in this tough profession,” Himanshi explained.

Shehnaaz recently began promoting her movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actor got her fans’ support who also trended the movie widely, resulting in its extensive collection at the Box Office. We wish more strength to Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s family!