Dance Deewane 3 New Promo: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is all set to feature on dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 tonight and fans are all excited. Adding more excitement in fans, the makers dropped another promo of Shehnaaz Gill and Madhuri Dixit shaking their leg together on the song ‘Ghyagra’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri's Aur Paas Scene from DTPH In Love Special Episode of Dance Deewane

In the promo, Shehnaaz expresses her wish to dance with Madhuri Dixit and she humbly accepts it. Next, the duo create a sizzling chemistry as they groove to Madhuri’s hit song and the promo gets concluded with Sidharth Shukla clapping the hardest. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dating? Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty Wonder

In the video, while Shehnaaz looks stunning in a blue outfit, Madhuri is a vision to be hold in a green ethnic wear. Also Read - Viral Video: 'Dancing Dad' Ricky Pond Grooves to Madhuri Dixit's Dum Duma Dum, Impresses The Internet | Watch

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Earlier, a video of Shehnaaz and Madhuri grooving to ‘Badi Mushkil’ from the film Lajja went viral on social media.

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Sidharth and Shehnaaz became nationwide sensations after their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Their crackling chemistry won millions of hearts and fans started the hashtag #SidNaz. The speculations are that the duo is dating, however, they have been mum about their alleged affair and have maintained that they are good friends.

For the unversed, Dance Deewane 3 is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.