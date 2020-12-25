Actor Salman Khan was taken aback when former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill made him do her famous Sadda Kutta Kutta Twada Kutta Tommy act as she once again visited the sets of Bigg Boss 14. The superstar is turning 55 on Sunday and he shot for the birthday-special Weekend Ka Vaar episode today. In one of the show’s segments, he invited Shehnaaz as one of the special guests who left no stone unturned in entertaining him and the audience. Salman enjoyed it thoroughly and also let the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ do what she has gone viral for. Also Read - Salman Khan Releases New Song on Christmas 2020 to Promote Religious Harmony - Watch Viral Video

While the pictures and the videos of the fun act are yet to come out, the buzz is that Shehnaaz and Salman gave the audience a lot to laugh over. Salman celebrated his birthday with Shehnaaz and other guests including Dharmesh Yelande, Raveena Tandon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Dharmesh sir, as he is fondly called, showed some scintillating dance moves as everyone on the sets wished the superstar the best for life. Also Read - Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya to Team up For New Love Story in a Joint Family, Read on

Both Raveena and Jacqueline too made the day extra special for their co-star and friend by bringing out totally unexpected surprises.

Salman’s fan-clubs all over the world have also planned special campaigns for his birthday. While the pandemic time doesn’t allow his fans to gather and celebrate his birthday in a big manner, his fans are expected to crowd outside the Galaxy apartment to have a glimpse of him waving to them, the way it happens every year.

So on a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to see Shehnaaz and Salman recreating her viral meme?