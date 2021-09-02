Shehnaaz Gill unwell: Actor Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Sukh, informed the media that his daughter is not doing well and the family is trying its best to be with her. Sidharth died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday, September 2. The actor’s family took him to the Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, say reports.Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: SidNaaz Trends As Heartbroken Fans Ask 'Will We Never Watch Them Together Again?'

Speaking on the same, Shehnaaz's father who met Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, told Spotboye that Shahbaaaz has immediately left for Mumbai to be with her. Shehnaaz and Sidharth were known as 'SidNaaz' and were extremely popular among their fans because of their chemistry after Bigg Boss. "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later. I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened," said Santokh Singh Sukh.

Earlier, actor Sana Khan, a former Bigg Boss contestant told a news channel that Shehnaaz would be heartbroken currently. She said that it's an unimaginable pain for her and she prays for her strength and well-being.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen together on Madhuri Dixit’s TV show Dance Deewane 3 where they were welcomed as special guests in a romantic special episode. The two danced their heart out, performed many skits, and also entertained the audience with their beautiful chemistry. SidNaaz fans are currently heartbroken and are praying for Shehnaaz’s well-being.

May his soul rest in peace!