Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise has left a huge void in Shehnaaz Gill’s heart. When Shehnaaz was spotted at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral, she looked completely broken and inconsolable. While Shehnaaz has ready resumed work, a viral video suggests that Shehnaaz Gill is planning to leave Mumbai forever. Even though this has raised concern among SidNaaz fans, here’s something all the fans must know.Also Read - Honsla Rakh New Promo: Shehnaaz Gill's Dream To Be An Astronaut Leaves Diljit Dosanjh and Fans Go ROFL

The viral video is not true. As per a report in SpotboyE, the viral video has been produced by a Youtube channel that is known for spreading such false stories. The report cites a source who claimed that there is no truth to these rumours. Rather, Shehnaaz has been working on her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh which is scheduled to release on October 15. The Bigg Boss fame resumed work on October 7. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya Recollects Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kasam Lage' As Afsana Says 'There Should Be Bigg Boss Punjabi'

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met for the first time inside Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo never confirmed their relationship in public but shared a special bond. While Sidharth passed away on October 2, it was difficult for Shehnaaz to accept the truth. Also Read - 'Congrats Sidharth Shukla' Trends After Late Actor Wins Posthumous Award For Broken But Beautiful 3

Meanwhile, the new dialogue promo of Honsla Rakh has been released. In this promo, Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen filing for divorce where Shehnaaz complaints that Diljit didn’t let her live her dreams. While the promo is already making fans laugh-out-loud, Diljit Dosanjh also dropped the new poster of the movie, in which he can be seen putting a mask of Shehnaaz on his face as he feeds the crying baby.

Earlier, Diljit Thind, the producer of Honsla Rakh, spoke about Shehnaaz’s return on the sets and had informed Bombay Times, “She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”