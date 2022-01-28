Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15: Actor Shehnaaz Gill is going to give a special tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla in the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15. The channel took to social media to share a glimpse of the heartfelt performance by Shehnaaz in which she dances on her own song that she recently released after Sidharth’s passing away.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Here's Why Nishant Bhat Deserves to Win The Trophy

Dressed in a lavender gown, Shehnaaz dances her heart out as he celebrates Sidharth Shukla‘s legacy on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale stage and also remembers him through her own journey with him in the show. We see a big screen playing SidNaaz moments in the background as Shehnaaz twirls around. Colors TV took to Instagram to share a new promo from the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale episode featuring Shehnaaz. The caption of the post read, “@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla ❤️ Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale on 29th & 30th January, Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM (sic).” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Thanks Gauahar Khan For Slamming Tejasswi Prakash For Age-Shaming Shamita Shetty

Along with Shehnaaz, many other celebrities and winners from the past seasons including Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rubina Dilaik will be attending the big finale event.

Meanwhile, the top six contestants who are fighting for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy this year are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Rakhi Sawant, who was the seventh contestant has been evicted. However, she will be attending the finale event with her husband, Ritesh. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!