Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved social media stars today. Her chemistry with BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is amazing and makes the fans go crazy on the internet. While the two have not accepted their relationship yet, their gestures and body language confirm the same, and fans leave no opportunity to keep a note of all those things that prove SidNaaz’s romantic bond. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Might Get Married Next Year | Love Astro

The latest picture that’s now going viral on social media shows a glimpse of Shehnaaz’s phone-wallpaper, and fans took no time in figuring out that it was she posing with Sidharth in the wallpaper. The picture that Shehnaaz has added as her screen saver is actually one from her Diwali-special photoshoot in which both she and Sidharth twinned in black and gold. The picture looks incredibly lovely and speaks volumes about their beautiful relationship. Now only if they confirm the same themselves! Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Trolled For Her Bumbro Video in Kashmir, People Say 'Cancer For Eyes'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have so far appeared in two music videos together after coming out of Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth was seen as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14 house last year, Shehnaaz made an appearance as a guest this season. Together, they make one of the quirkiest couples on social media. Shehnaaz and Sidharth also celebrated New Year together in Goa where they were shooting for their upcoming music video. Also Read - 'Yeh Ladki Pagal Hai'! Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah Share First Look From Their Upcoming Music Video

