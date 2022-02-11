Shehnaaz Gill viral video: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and popular faces on Indian television today. The actor captured the audience’s minds with her journey in Bigg Boss 13 after which she remained in buzz for her cute chemistry with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla who also ended up winning the show that year. However, after he passed away in September last year, Shehnaaz was left devastated and her fans have been trying their best to support her and help her come out stronger from the incident.Also Read - Salman Khan in Touch With Sidharth Shukla's Mom After Actor's Demise, Asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'Stay Strong'

On Friday, a video shared by Shehnaaz put a smile on the faces of her fans. For that rare time, the actor dropped a clip of herself enjoying a quick stroll at the beach. Shehnaaz looked happy and playful in the video and that was enough to make her fans cheer for her. The actor simply wrote, “wish i could fly away too 👐” in the caption of her post on Instagram. Check out the post here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Burns The Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Stage With Her Solid Tribute to BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla, Fans Cheer For SidNaaz - Watch

Her fans wished more love and happiness to her in the comments of her post. One user wrote, “You are flying my cutie. You are flying so high… We can see. Love u sana❤️❤️ (sic),” another wrote, “Baby🥺♥️ ,You’ll fly to new heights for sure (sic).”

Shehnaaz was recently seen at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 where she appeared to present a special tribute to her late friend Sidharth Shukla. The actor performed on the song that she created after his demise. Shehnaaz will be appearing in many reality shows and music videos next. She is also rumoured to be participating in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Luck Upp that’s being hosted by Kangana Ranaut.