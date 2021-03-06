Bigg Boss 13 fame and actor Shehnaaz Gill received acid attack threats and her morphed videos surfaced online. Now, she opened up on the threats and said that it only got her ‘sympathy’ and she is unfazed by them. She further pointed out that detractors fail to realise that their negativity is backfiring and turning into positivity for her. She said that these things are only making fans love her more. Also Read - Canadian Man's Bhangra Dance After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Goes Viral. WATCH VIDEO



In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “I want to congratulate those who are doing these things. It is not affecting me but I think it is getting me sympathy. People are loving me more. People do not realise that if they say something negative about someone, it turns into positivity for the person they are speaking badly about because they get sympathy.” She further said that she is not scared of threats or doctored videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is in Canada, where she is shooting for a film titled ‘Honsla Rakh’. The film is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and also features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 15 this year. She is also waiting for the release of her music video by Shreya Ghoshal’s Habit opposite Sidharth Shukla. She will also be seen in a music video with rapper Badshah.