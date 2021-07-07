Mumbai: On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Deepika Padukone shared a goofy video of the couple hilariously grooving to Shehnaaz Gill’s popular dialogue spin-off ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’. Now, Shehnaaz Gill has reacted to the video and it will win your heart instantly. Taking to Instagram stories, she reshared the viral video shared by Deepika and joked, “Wow, birthday Ranveer Singh ka or gift humein mil gaya (It’s Ranveer’s birthday but I got the gift). What a surprise! Maaza aa gaya (Loved it).” Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya (Wow, it is Ranveer’s birthday and I have received a gift). What a surprise!! Mazaa aa gaya (Thoroughly enjoyed it). Happy birthday Ranveer Singh. (sic)” She also tagged the social media creator Yashraj Mukhate and Deepika Padukone in her note.Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Rs 3K Velvet Hoodie And Joggers Dance to Twada Kutta Tommy

In the video, While Ranveer looked dapper in an all-white look in the video, Deepika looks stunning in pastel green athleisure. Sharing the video, she wished Ranveer and wrote, "But since it's your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh"

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Karan Johar announced his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer shared the first look and wrote, "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022!" Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2022. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.