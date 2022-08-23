Shehnaaz Gill ran away from home at 22: Shehnaaz Gill says she has learned a lot from life because she decided to pursue her dreams at a very early age. The popular actress revealed that she left her family and house when she was around 22-23 and returned only when she made a name for herself in the industry. Shehnaaz was speaking in an interview recently where she opened her heart about her struggles and how she made it in the film industry without any prior connections.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill After Sidharth Shukla's Demise: 'Duniya Ke Aage Roge Toh Log Bolenge Sympathy Gain...'

After working in the Punjabi film industry, Shehnaaz rose to fame with her entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 13. She said she chased her dreams and wanted to prove herself while leaving her home. Shehnaaz told Bollywood Bubble, "My dreams are my own, and I will do whatever it takes to realise them. I ran away from home. They couldn't locate me. I returned only when I became famous."

The actress added that she blocked her family members who would keep calling her then. "I was making around Rs 15000, living in a PG, I would go for shoots regularly. They'd keep calling me, but I'd put the phone numbers of my family on a blocked list, even though I was very attached to my grandmother. I wanted to prove myself before talking to them. But patience pays off. And now, they're all proud of me," she explained.

Shehnaaz said she met a lot of people on her journey and some of them taught her about the importance of prioritising herself in life. The actress said she learned how to differentiate between good and bad people and committed mistakes on her way. “I made a lot of mistakes because I didn’t know any better, but I kept ploughing on,” she said.

SHEHNAAZ GILL BREAKS SILENCE ON BEING TROLLED FOR HER SONG DEDICATED TO SIDHARTH SHUKLA

In the same interview, Shehnaaz also spoke about dealing with grief post-Sidharth Shukla‘s death. She said she hid her emotions and went away from the public eye because she didn’t want anyone to think she was creating a drama or trying to take any footage. Shehnaaz also addressed the trolling that happened when she released a song as a tribute to Sidharth. She said she wanted to resume work and therefore, she thought of first doing something for the person she respected the most.

Shehnaaz is one of the most loved and popular faces in the TV industry today. She enjoys a fan-following of millions on social media and is known for her bubbly personality. She is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.